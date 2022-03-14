Man, 55, Guam's 338th COVID-19-related death

Guam’s 338th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on March 14, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 55-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, JIC reported.

“We are saddened to report another loved one lost to COVID-19. To his family and friends, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extended our prayers and condolences in your time of grief,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Although we forge forward with hopeful hearts that recovery is on the horizon, we cannot let our guards down too quickly. Please get vaccinated and boosted and take advantage of free testing and treatment. These lifesaving tools have been game-changers in our response.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

• March 14: 12 of 164 tested positive for COVID-19.

• March 13: 58 of 436 tested positive for COVID-19 (32 cases were previously reported).

• March 12: 98 of 537 test positive for COVID-19 (56 cases were previously reported).

There were 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, two of whom were in intensive care as of Monday.

To date, there have been a total of 46,411 officially reported cases, 338 deaths, 1,803 cases in active isolation, and 44,270 not in active isolation on Guam.

(Daily Post Staff)