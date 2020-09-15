A man was placed under arrest accused of repeatedly sexually molesting a young girl known to him.

The girl, now 14, told police that Giovanni Mendiola Duenas, 56, inappropriately touched her when she was about 4 or 5 years old, adding that it continued until she was about 9.

She allegedly told officers that Duenas pulled down his shorts and made her touch his genitals during the first incident.

She also told police that he would put his hands down her pajamas and touch her genitals over her underwear on a weekly basis, documents state.

The victim told her mother when she was 9, and her mother confronted Duenas, documents state. He then allegedly admitted to touching the child.

The allegations were only reported to police on Sept. 12, documents state.

Duenas was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.