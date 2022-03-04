A 58-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a girl known to him denied the allegations filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jacob Ngirangeang, also known as Jacob Ngirangeang Nakamura, pleaded not guilty to the charges handed down against him by a grand jury before Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday.

Ngirangeang waived his right to a speedy trial.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and destruction of evidence.

According to court documents, Ngirangeang allegedly threatened the 11-year-old girl by telling her to go to a room “or else I’m going to hurt grandma.”

He allegedly sexually assaulted her until a witness came into the room.

Officers found him in a bathroom holding a backpack that contained a small plastic bag that contained crystal methamphetamine, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Ngirangeang allegedly told police he was trying to massage the girl.