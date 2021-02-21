A 58-year-old man died following a two-car crash on Route 16 in Barrigada on Saturday afternoon.

The Guam Police Department is investigating the fatal crash that occurred near the Department of Revenue and Taxation, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman. Police had earlier estimated the man to be in his 60s.

GPD preliminary reports suggest that shortly before 3 p.m., a silver Lexus was traveling southbound on the inner lane when the Lexus collided with a gray Kia Sportage, Tapao stated.

The Guam Fire Department’s medics transported the man, who was driving the Lexus, to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care.

GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly said when medics arrived, the man didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing. Medics conducted CPR while en route to the hospital, Reilly said.

A few hours after the crash, Tapao confirmed the man was pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

He said the case remains open as traffic investigators work to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash, he stated.

Following the crash, GPD’s Highway Division had closed southbound traffic and rerouted cars through 10A.