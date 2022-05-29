A 58-year-old man is the island's 363rd COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The man, who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on May 7. He tested positive on May 7.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero shared condolences on behalf of her family and the administration.

“Today’s news of another member of our community lost is a harsh reminder that COVID-19 remains ever present. Those who suffer from cold or flu-like symptoms, especially individuals with underlying health conditions, are reminded not to wait until it’s too late. Check in with your doctor and get tested if you have symptoms," she said.

On Friday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,466 specimens analyzed on May 26. Of those 35 cases were reported by the Department of Defense. There currently are 300 cases in active isolation, including six people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized.

Second doses of the COVID-19 booster are available to individuals ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, the JIC stated. Eligible individuals may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first booster dose.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the Janssen booster dose. Adults ages 50 years and older could benefit from a second mRNA booster dose as they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19. Adults 50 years and older may receive a second booster dose, if it has been at least 4 months after the first booster dose.