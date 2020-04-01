A 61-year-old man accused of shooting a pellet gun at passing cars said an earlier assault had sparked the incident in Yigo.

Boland Ngirachelsau is charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor. His cash bail amount has been set at $5,000.

According to court documents, police on Monday responded to a Yigo residence where the suspect was allegedly shooting a pellet gun and even using a spear gun as a club to break a window.

A man who was shot in the arm was treated for his injuries at Guam Regional Medical City.

The man told police he did not personally know the suspect. He told officers he had pulled up to a relative's home when he heard someone yelling, and noticed a man later identified as Ngirachelsau with a weapon standing about 9 feet from his car. He said he tried to drive away, but was shot in the arm.

Earlier incident

Another witness told police Ngirachelsau had been angry with a neighbor's son the night before.

Ngirachelsau broke the neighbor's window and started yelling, according to court documents.

He allegedly told police he wanted to kill everyone and that he did not know the man that he had shot.

Ngirachelsau also told investigators that he was assaulted by unknown individuals the night before and that he wanted to kill everyone because of it, documents state.