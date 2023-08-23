A man has been accused of punching a woman's face repeatedly and then pulling out a phone line to prevent her from calling the police.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a Dededo residence. There they met a woman who said Edward Bautista Duenas, 62, had been assaulting her mother, stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman told officers that earlier in the day she walked into the living room and saw Duenas holding down her mother on a couch and punching her in the face repeatedly.

Another witness told officers he heard yelling from the living room and when he went to check, he saw Duenas and the victim shoving each other.

"He then observed the defendant pin the victim on the couch and that he had seen the defendant punch the victim's face approximately four or five times," according to the complaint.

The man struck Duenas in an attempt to get him off the woman, but Duenas didn't move. Eventually, however, he was able to remove Duenas from the woman and the altercation stopped.

Police conducted an injury check and observed the woman had bruising on the left side of her chin and redness on the left side of her chest. She also complained of pain in her head and chest area, according to police.

Duenas allegedly admitted to arguing with the woman and said she had been swinging a bushcutter wire near his face and head when he "shoved her, pinned her on the couch and punched her face multiple times."

According to the complaint, Duenas also admitted that after the altercation he pulled out the home phone line so she couldn't report him to police.

He was charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony, and family violence as a misdemeanor.