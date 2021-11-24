A man who admitted that he attempted to sexually molest two girls known to him was sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Vincent San Nicolas Aguigui, 64, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as second-degree felonies before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

“I am so ashamed,” said Aguigui. “I hurt my family so deeply and I am so sorry.”

Aguigui was ordered to self-surrender to the Department of Corrections facility on Jan. 3.

He also asked the court to have him taken off electronic monitoring until then, but prosecutors opposed the request. Aguigui is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday to discuss his request.

He will have to register as a level-one sex offender.

According to court documents, a 17-year-old girl accused him of molesting her in August 2020. A second girl, 13, also told police that he molested her multiple times beginning in 2018.