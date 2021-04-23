A 15-year-old girl told police that the same man had sexually assaulted her since she was 7.

A complaint filed against Rick Guevara, 65, alleges that he inappropriately touched the victim on her private areas at least twice a month.

While the teen could not remember the exact times and dates of the assaults, she recalled an incident that occurred when she was 8 years old.

"Defendant told her to sit on his lap, and she felt something hard on her butt area where defendant said, 'Don't worry ... you won't get pregnant this way,'" the complaint states.

She also told police about the last time Guevara sexually assaulted her, in January. He allegedly groped the teen.

According to police, the girl described the incidents to another individual, who corroborated her statements.

Police questioned Guevara regarding the alleged assaults, but his version of the incidents was slightly different.

Guevara admitted that when the girl was about 12 years old, she sat on his lap and he said she "won't get pregnant like this," but he denied that he became aroused during the incident, the complaint states.

"Defendant also admitted that he did poke (the girl's) butt with his finger in January 2021 but that he was only 'joking' and was not meant for sexual gratification," according to the complaint. "Defendant admitted that he did this ... on multiple occasions while she stayed with him."

Guevara is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.