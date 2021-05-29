A man who was accused of molesting a girl known to him for several years denied the criminal charges against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Rick Guevara, 65, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Friday.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date before Pro Tem Judge Jonathan Quan.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old girl told police that the suspect had sexually assaulted her since she was 7.

The victim alleges that the suspect inappropriately touched her private areas at least twice a month.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that when the girl was about 12, she sat on his lap and he said she "won't get pregnant like this."