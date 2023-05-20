Man, 65, denies trying to kidnap 15-year-old girl

A man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl after she got off a school bus.

Melencio Santos, 65, appeared Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to charges of attempted second-degree custodial interference as a third-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

Santos’ charges stem from an incident April 20, in which he allegedly tried to pick up a girl, 15, who was walking home. A school bus driver foiled the alleged attempted kidnapping, Post files state.

Santos, after pleading not guilty to the charges, also waived his right to a speedy trial. His case was assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Arrest

According to officers of the Guam Police Department, the girl was approached by Santos, “who was motoring along the roadway, asking her if she needed a ride home.”

The minor told Santos several times she didn't need a ride, but he kept insisting and continued driving alongside her while also honking his horn, court documents state.

A Guam Department of Education bus driver saw Santos allegedly following the girl. She ran toward the bus and got inside.

As Santos fled, the bus driver drove the minor to her home and police officers were alerted, who then apprehended Santos.