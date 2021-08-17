Guam’s 144th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 10:37 p.m. on Monday, the Joint Information Center confirmed Monday night.

The patient was a 65-year-old man with underlying health conditions and without any verifiable record of COVID-19 vaccination.

Sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 1,080 tests performed on Aug. 16.

The patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9.

“Each soul lost to this deadly virus is a sobering reminder that our fight with COVID-19 continues. To his family, friends, and all those who loved him, we extend our deepest sympathies during these difficult times, and we pray for healing,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we have made significant progress in our vaccination efforts, there are still tens of thousands of our people who remain vulnerable to this virus. That is why, if you are eligible for the vaccine, I urge you to get your shots. Please protect yourself, protect those you love, and protect our community.”