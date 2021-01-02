Man, 68, is island's 123rd COVID-19-related death

A 68-year-old man is the island’s 123rd COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The man, who had underlying conditions, died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the JIC reported. He was admitted to GMH on Dec. 14 and was a known positive.

“Nothing can truly prepare us for the loss of a loved one, and COVID-19 is especially ruthless in its isolation. We are told by scripture that those who mourn shall be comforted, and I hope you do find comfort in the support and love of those around you. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Officials also announced the second shipment of Moderna vaccines.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services received the shipment early Saturday morning. The latest shipment consisted of 6,300 doses, bringing Guam’s total of Moderna vaccine doses to 7,600 - this can fully immunize 3,800 individuals.

There were zero positives out of 34 tests conducted on Friday, the JIC stated.

As of Saturday night, there are 7,326 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 156 people in active isolation and 7,047 have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There were 13 people with COVID-19 at the Guam Memorial Hospital, the JIC reported.