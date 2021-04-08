Man, 71, reported missing in Yigo area

A 71-year-old man suffering from dementia has been reported missing, according to Guam Fire Department officials.

The man, identified as Fernando Canlas, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. today, Thursday. He lives in the area along Tun Jose Gallo Road, which is behind Payless Supermarket in Yigo, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD acting spokeswoman.

The man weights approximately 140 pounds. He has a brown complexion. He is wearing a white shirt, black shorts and slippers. He was reported missing around 11:10 a.m.

GFD Rescue Units and Guam Police Department are on scene.