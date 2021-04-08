Man, 71, reported missing in Yigo area

The Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department responded to a report of a missing man. Fernando Canlas was last seen in Yigo, in the area behind Payless Supermarket at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. Contributed photo

A 71-year-old man suffering from dementia has been reported missing, according to Guam Fire Department officials.

The man, identified as Fernando Canlas, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. today, Thursday. He lives in the area along Tun Jose Gallo Road, which is behind Payless Supermarket in Yigo, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD acting spokeswoman.

The man weights approximately 140 pounds. He has a brown complexion. He is wearing a white shirt, black shorts and slippers. He was reported missing around 11:10 a.m.

GFD Rescue Units and Guam Police Department are on scene.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you