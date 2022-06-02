Man 76, Guam's 364th COVID-related fatality

Guam’s 364th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City June 2, the government of Guam announced.

The patient was a 76-year-old man who was vaccinated and received a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions, according to GovGuam.

“We are saddened to learn of continued loss and heartache in our community, and to his family and those who loved him, we extend our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are reminded that this virus remains a threat, and to those at highest risk, please reinforce the mitigation measures that helped us to progress through this pandemic.

Get vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time and wear your mask, especially in large crowds.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 from 667 specimens analyzed June 1.

Seven COVID patients were hospitalized and none was in intensive care Thursday.

(Daily Post Staff)