Police arrested 78-year-old Rudolpho Santos Borja at a Tamuning residence on Thursday after a disturbance call.

Police were called after a female victim fled the home and ran to several neighbors' houses, seeking help after she said she had been threatened with a knife.

According to court documents, filed by the prosecution, Borja asked for his gun after a verbal argument with the female victim.

When the victim responded that she didn't know where it was, Borja allegedly started going through a kitchen drawer and took out a knife, according to court documents.

The victim fled from Borja when she saw the knife.

The victim alleged that Borja had threatened her before, but the threats went unreported. She told police this was the first time he used a knife.

Borja was arrested and charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.