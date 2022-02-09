An 83-year-old man who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital is the island’s latest reported COVID-19-related fatality, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday.

The report marks the 299th death officials have linked to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The man was brought to GMH on Feb. 7, which is also when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The heart of our community breaks again for another family in mourning tonight,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “(Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I urge everyone to remain steadfast in your mitigative efforts to reduce your risk of exposure and to seek treatment immediately if you are sick.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 844 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,990 specimens analyzed on Feb. 7. Of those, 113 were reported by the Department of Defense. There are 5,892 people in active isolation.

There were 46 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals:

• GMH: 30 patients; two were children; three patients in the intensive care unit and, of those, two were on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 14 patients; four in the ICU, one of whom is on a ventilator.

• Naval Hospital Guam: Two patients.

Officials continue to urge residents to be aware and look out for emergency warning signs of COVID-19.

Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face. Individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.

Older adults are most at risk

Older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19. Serious chronic medical conditions include:

• Heart disease.

• Diabetes.

• Lung disease.

• Obesity.

• Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus).

• Chronic liver disease.

• Chronic renal disease.

• Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition.

• Current or former smoking.