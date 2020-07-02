An 84-year-old man was placed under arrest after being accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy known to him.

Luis Mateo Lujan was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the child told police he was massaging Lujan's leg when the man grabbed his hand and made him "massage his private part."

Lujan also allegedly touched the child's genital area.

He then forced the boy to digitally penetrate him from behind, documents state.

A witness allegedly told police that Lujan called the family together so that he could apologize for what he did.