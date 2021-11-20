An elderly man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy known to him admitted to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Luis Mateo Lujan, 85, pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

He faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 28, 2022.

It was said in court that Lujan, the victim, and the victim’s family have since reconciled.

A no-contact order was lifted, but the court ordered Lujan not to threaten or harass the victim.

In June 2020, the child told police he was massaging Lujan's leg when the man grabbed his hand and made him "massage his private part."

Lujan also molested the child, court documents state.

A witness told police that Lujan called the family together so that he could apologize for what he did, documents state.