A man was arrested after being accused of attacking a 10-year-old girl known to him.

Rot Bison, 31, was charged with assault and unlawful restraint as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, police responded to a reported kidnapping in Talo’fo’fo' on June 22 when a witness told officers of the assault.

The child was sitting on the curb near her residence when Bison approached her, placed his arm over her and held her left arm, documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When the child got up to walk away, Bison allegedly grabbed and squeezed her wrist, court documents state.

She told him to let go, but he refused and told the girl to sit by him, documents state.

Bison allegedly let go as the child was about to sit down, and that’s when she ran away.

Officers found Bison a few days later and he allegedly admitted to grabbing the child, adding that he may have caused her pain.