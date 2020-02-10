Benjamin Quinene Villagomez was released from the Department of Corrections on Friday after he posted bail in his criminal case before the Superior Court of Guam.

He is charged with family violence as a third-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Villagomez, 61, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Friday for a bail hearing.

The prosecution told the court that the woman who reported being assaulted remains in fear and opposes Villagomez’s release.

But since the defendant posted bail, the court released him on the condition that he stay away and have no contact with her. He was also placed on curfew from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Judge Perez ordered Villagomez not to threaten, assault or harass the woman.

He is scheduled back in court on Valentine’s Day.

According to court documents, police responded to multiple calls of an assault along Route 15 in Mangilao on Feb. 3. Three witnesses told officers that they stopped their cars after seeing an angry man with what appeared to be a hammer and a crowbar.

They said the man was yelling and chasing after a woman.

The woman told authorities that Villagomez became angry with her, grabbed a crowbar from his toolbox and swung it twice and tried to hit her.

The woman ran into the road to avoid being injured. Villagomez chased her and tried to drag her back into the house, documents state. The woman was able to break free and run for help.

Police found Villagomez outside his house, drinking beer. He said the woman was “making up stories” and told police he "didn’t do anything,” document state.