A man who has been charged in connection to the murder of Dr. Miran Ribati is competent to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Akmal "AK" Khozhiev, 27, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

It was said in court that the forensic evaluation was completed.

Khozhiev, mixed martial arts fighter, has since pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect to aggravated murder along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Defense attorney Annie Gayle asked the court that a second evaluation be performed.

Khozhiev remains held in prison on $1 million cash bail.

The court told the parties that a new trial date will be issued shortly.

Stabbing

On Nov. 7, a witness said Khozhiev and Ribati were arguing about vaccinations at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning. Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and choked him, court documents state.

Khozhiev then stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before stabbing him again using a knife, court documents state.

Khozhiev reportedly told arresting officers that he had killed Ribati.

Ribati, was an interventional radiologist at Guam Memorial Hospital for three years.