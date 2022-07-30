Man accused in murder of Navy veteran can work

Murder defendant Donavan Elliot Alianza Carriaga was given a warning by a Superior Court judge after he was granted his request to travel from his home to various jobsites for work.

Carriaga appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday.

He is one of the men who stands accused of killing Navy veteran Adam James Messier in 2017. Messier was reported missing and authorities were able to track down his remains at a ranch area in Yigo on Oct. 28, 2021.

Carriaga remains on house arrest, and he is being watched by third-party custodians, who the court noted would be traveling with him to each jobsite.

He will also have to give Adult Probation Services 72-hour notice detailing the location where he would be working, and was ordered to remain within that area, as he will be on electronic monitoring.

“I warn you that if you violate, you are subject to return to jail, the cash bail posted by your family can be taken, and your third-party custodians, who must be with you at all times, even at the jobsite and even in the car, can be put in jail. Do you understand?” said Quan.

“Yes, Your Honor,” said Carriaga.

Carriaga, Curtis Blas, and Brandon Flaherty were indicted on charges of murder. Carriaga additionally faces a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Flaherty is accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him, Post files state.

The men told investigators that they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, court documents state.

Trial is set for Dec. 5.