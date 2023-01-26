A man who said he was “helping” another person move a truck has been charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

Edward Mendiola told police he "was only helping another male to move the vehicle, but none of the keys given to him worked,” a magistrate's complaint stated, in reference to a Nissan Frontier truck that was reported stolen.

According to a report from the Guam Police Department, a witness noticed Mendiola “fidgeting” with the vehicle’s ignition, adding that he looked “suspicious.”

The witness also said that Mendiola "gained access to the interior of the vehicle by pushing on the rear sliding glass window." Police noted that the ignition was exposed on the vehicle.

The truck was reported stolen Jan. 19 as part of a burglary complaint at a home in Mangilao. The reporting person noted that the truck and home belonged to a friend who was on military leave.

This case is not the first time Mendiola has had a run-in with law enforcement. The complaint stated that Mendiola was on pretrial release in a separate felony case.

Mendiola was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.