One of the three men charged in connection with the murder of Navy veteran Adam Messier is being held in prison on $150,000 cash bail.

Brandon James Flaherty, 29, who was charged with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony, appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan of the Superior Court of Guam.

His case is scheduled to go before a grand jury Nov. 5.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains at a ranch area in Yigo on Tuesday.

Flaherty along with Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga and Curtis James Blas are each charged with aggravated murder in the case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

All three remain in prison.

Flaherty's family owns Tumon Horizon Condominiums, where the alleged attack on Messier occurred.

He is accused of holding Messier down as the other men beat and strangled him, court documents state.

Flaherty allegedly told investigators that he disposed of the body in a large trash bag.