A man is facing charges in local court for allegedly robbing three gas stations in the past month.

Bob Jessy Topasna Quinata was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with three counts of second-degree robbery as second-degree felonies.

The first theft allegedly occurred Aug. 22 at a Yigo Shell gas station, where a woman told officers a man had walked in carrying a rifle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man then allegedly pointed the rifle at her and demanded all the money. The woman complied and gave the man all the cash from the register before he ran out and got into the passenger side of a black SUV and fled the scene, according to charging documents.

Around the time of the robbery, the Guam Police Department asked for the community's help in finding the man who was described as wearing a black-and-red hoodie with a black hat, a red mask, grey sweatpants, and black-and-white shoes, according to Post files.

The other two robberies Quinata is alleged to have committed occurred in the span of a couple hours Monday morning in Hågat.

Quinata allegedly entered the Hågat Mobil at 4 a.m. Monday to buy cigarettes, but left saying he needed to get money. He came back an hour later demanding that the cashier open the register and give him all the money or he would shoot her, documents state.

The woman said she banged on the cashier window to get the pump attendant's attention before Quinata fled the area.

Nearly two hours later, a Hågat 76 gas station employee said a man wearing a black shirt covering his face walked in "pacing suspiciously." When customers left, the men went around the counter to where the employee was and demanded money, documents state.

The employee refused and the man allegedly took a pair of scissors in an attempt to pry open the registers but was unsuccessful. He also tried to stab the employee but she still refused, documents state.

When new customers entered the gas station, the man left with the scissors, according to court documents.

During an interview, Quinata admitted to the two robberies in Hågat but denied being involved in the Yigo robbery. He eventually, however, admitted he and some friends decided to rob a location and were driving a black Honda at the time, documents state.