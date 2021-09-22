A man accused of repeatedly attacking a woman known to him is back in prison facing similar criminal charges.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Teddy Suta repeatedly punched the woman's arm and hit her with a slipper before pulling her hair.

He then allegedly choked the woman before a witness helped her get away.

Suta then punched a 6-year-old boy known to him before forcing the child into a car and driving away, documents state. A witness told police the child had gone up to a neighbor's door crying and screaming for help when Suta walked up and punched him in the back multiple times.

Suta was charged with strangulation as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence as misdemeanors, violation of a court order as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

He was previously ordered by a Superior Court of Guam judge not to harass, threaten or physically injure the woman. He had pleaded guilty to similar charges involving the same woman in a separate case reported in July 2020, court documents state.

Suta was also on probation in a separate 2017 case where he admitted to harassing the victim, documents state.