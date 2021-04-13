A man was arrested on allegations that he struck two women with a broomstick on April 12.

A magistrate complaint filed against Harol Uruo said he was dropped to the victims’ home. He appeared mad and irritated, allegedly arguing with a female victim over random things.

The argument resulted in a physical altercation, and the second victim told police that Uruo slapped the first victim in the face.

The second victim attempted to stop the incident, placing herself between the first victim and Uruo.

“Defendant then picked up a red broomstick and struck victim 1 three times on her leg as she attempted to run away. After that, defendant went after victim 2, striking her on her ankle which caused her immediate pain. Afterward, defendant grabbed a steel wok and struck victim 1 twice on the back of her legs again,” said the court complaint.

Uruo is also accused of threatening to beat up a witness who was calling police for help.

Uruo has been charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony; family violence as a misdemeanor; assault as a misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

He was booked and confined.