A man was placed under arrest in Mangilao on Friday after he allegedly attacked two women known to him, and injured a baby in the process.

According to court documents, Isler Miller entered a residence and began arguing with one of the two women before he kicked and punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall to the bed.

The woman was carrying her 10-month-old baby, documents state.

Miller then allegedly threw a glass bottle, which shattered and cut the child's foot.

He also kicked another woman in the face before he left the residence, documents state.

One of the women told police she was in fear because Miller had choked her into unconsciousness the week before.

Miller, 26, was charged with family violence-strangulation as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, two counts of assault as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, he was one of three suspects arrested in May 2019 after being accused of attacking a homeless man in East Hagåtña.