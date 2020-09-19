Man accused of beating toddler

A man was placed under arrest after being accused of abusing a 3-year-old boy known to him.

Marc Guerrero Charfauros, 30, was charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the suspect used a belt to hit the child for refusing to sleep.

A witness told police she heard multiple hits and progressively louder crying coming from inside the bedroom when she stepped in and attempted to stop the suspect, but he pushed her away, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly yanked the toddler’s arm and propelled him through the air like a ‘rag doll’ until he fell on the floor.

The suspect continued to strike the child with the belt, as the witness attempted multiple times to stop him and even used her arm to block the strikes, documents state.

The suspect then made the child “kiss the wall” while standing on a bucket, documents state.

The suspect allegedly kicked the bucket causing the boy to fall to the floor.