A man was arrested in connection with a machete incident reported early Thursday morning in Mangilao.

According to court documents, the victim went to the residence of Narson Marsian, 21, to apologize for being loud at his home. That's when the suspect allegedly swung a machete toward the victim.

Marsian was belligerent, documents state.

He then hit the windshield of the victim's pickup truck with the machete, while a boy known to the suspect threw rocks toward the victim's home, documents state.

Marsian allegedly fled the scene after the victim said he was calling police.

The suspect allegedly told officers he got into a fight with his neighbor and that he had cracked his windshield with a machete that he later ditched in a nearby jungle area.

Marsian was charged with criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

Police said the 17-year-old male who was with the suspect was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. The teen is being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.