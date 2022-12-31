A man has been charged with burglarizing a funeral home.

Seifor Kachura stands accused of burglary as a second-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony after being found as a suspect in the burglary of Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home.

According to the charging documents, Guam Police Department officers were dispatched to the funeral home for a burglary complaint Dec. 19 and were informed that the business was broken into within the past couple of days.

Police observed that cabinets and numerous rooms were rummaged through and were also informed that "10 keys, valued at approximately $745, were taken," the documents stated.

Surveillance footage showed that Kachura was involved in the break-in. Upon being questioned, he told officers that "he and a co-actor had entered the funeral home, but denied taking anything because he could not find anything of interest," according to the magistrate's complaint filed Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam.