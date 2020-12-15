A 37-year-old man is facing a misdemeanor charge of family violence after allegedly assaulting a woman known to him.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance complaint at an apartment unit in Mangilao. At the scene, officers saw a woman standing in a doorway.

"Officers observed the victim to have bruising to her nose and scratch marks to her face," court documents state. The woman told police that she and Callen Olter had gotten into an argument and while in the apartment's kitchen area he pushed her, which caused her to fall onto her back.

"She stood up and pushed him back to get away from him, but the defendant then started throwing punches and slapping her face," the documents state. "He punched her hard once to her nose, and then she managed to push him away and ran to her sister's room, where she locked herself inside."

Officers noted that the woman's nose appeared to be broken.

Olter was located at the residence and taken into custody.