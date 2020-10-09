Man accused of bribing airport cop admits he was driving drunk

A man who was accused of attempting to bribe a police officer at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport after being caught driving drunk has admitted to one of the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Patrick Hernandez pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday.

The plea agreement did not include the charge of giving bribes. His guilty plea also does not include any additional jail time, but the court noted that Hernandez is not allowed to drive for the next six months.

On Sept. 17, 2019, Hernandez was pulled over by Airport Police officers for failing to stop along Chalan Pasaheru. He then tried three times to offer the officer $100 to let him go, Post files state.

Hernandez was also accused of refusing to take a breathalyzer test, and officers said he was screaming profanities.

At the time of his arrest, Hernandez was on probation in a 2016 assault case, a 2018 family violence case and a 2013 criminal mischief case. He was also on parole in a separate 2016 assault case.

Hernandez was the Department of Corrections detainee who allegedly escaped from the Hagåtña Detention Facility in November 2019.

He was scheduled to plead guilty to the charge of ordinary escape in March, which was also when the island first went into a public health emergency and multiple hearings were paused.