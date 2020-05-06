A police investigation into a disturbance reported on Nov. 30, 2019, in Yona led to one man being placed under arrest on allegations of child abuse.

Ernest Losongco Jr., 29, is charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor and complicity in the consumption of alcohol underage as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police arrived to a disturbance in Yona to find a 13-year-old being treated by Guam Fire Department medics for intoxication.

Witnesses allegedly told police the teen and other minors were drinking vodka and beer after asking the suspect to buy the alcohol.

A store employee told officers the suspect had been to the store and bought a six pack of beer and vodka, documents state.

The suspect told authorities, "the alcohol was for me!" and that the teen "took it from me and drank it," documents state.