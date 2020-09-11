A man was placed under arrest on suspicion of trying to smuggle drugs into Guam after he arrived on a flight from Hawaii on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Paul Anderson Tedtaotao arrived in Guam from Honolulu and had to undergo a secondary baggage inspection at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

Officers with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency searched Tedtaotao's black gym bag and found a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, documents state.

Tedtaotao, 46, allegedly told officers he had packed the bag himself. The substance tested positive for meth, documents state.

Tedtaotao was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance on board an aircraft arriving in Guam as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.