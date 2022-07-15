A man was arrested after being accused of abusing a girl known to him. He was later caught with drugs.

Elijah Blue Manglona, 41, was charged in two cases in the Superior Court of Guam with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, child abuse and family violence.

In one case, he allegedly pulled a 13-year-old girl’s hair with one hand and pushed her against the wall with his other hand before he slapped her several times.

The child cried for Manglona to stop as he again pulled her hair and repeatedly slapped her, documents state.

He allegedly told officers that he slapped her only once.

Manglona was stopped Tuesday along Route 3 for having a defective license plate lamp when officers smelled marijuana coming from the car, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth and a plastic bag with meth, documents state.

Manglona allegedly admitted to owning the drugs.