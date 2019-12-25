A man was placed under arrest after he was accused of slamming a 14-year-old boy known to him to the ground and choking him.

Jonathan Robert Brown Jr., 28, is charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a child abuse complaint in Tamuning on Monday night.

A woman told police her four grandchildren, including the teen victim, came over to her apartment because they were locked out of their home by the suspect, documents state.

The teen told police the suspect told him to get inside the home, but instead he went to search for his younger sibling around the neighborhood.

The children returned home but had been locked out for about two hours before they decided to go to their grandmother's apartment. They returned home where the victim's mother disciplined the teen with a belt, documents state.

At one point, the suspect is accused of grabbing the teen, slamming him to the ground and choking him, documents state.

The child told police he was unable to breathe. He took his 13-year-old sibling and ran back to their grandmother's house.

The suspect denied choking the teen. He told police he heard the sound of a belt hitting from the other room and then ran in after he heard a struggle, documents state. He saw his wife's hands bleeding and the teen sitting on the couch.

The suspect admitted to rushing toward the victim, grabbing him by his shirt collar and throwing him to the floor where he held him down, documents state.