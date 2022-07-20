Two people were charged Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam with illegal drug possession.

In the first case, the defendant, identified in a magistrate’s complaint as Mickay Katsua, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, nine counts of criminal mischief, and public drunkenness.

Guam police responded to the Dededo Plaza parking lot on Monday after getting a report that a man was damaging multiple cars with a machete before being chased to the Dededo Mall, court documents state.

The victims of the damaged cars were not present at the time.

Officers noted Katsua appeared to be drunk and was grinding his teeth, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with several baggies of methamphetamine, documents state.

2nd drug arrest

In a separate complaint, Richard Joseph Naputi, 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officers spotted Naputi in a car parked at the Hotel Mai’ana in Tamuning just before midnight on Monday.

He allegedly told officers he was visiting a friend, and that the vehicle he was in belonged to an acquaintance.

Authorities spotted a glass smoking device noted in documents as a ‘water bong’ inside the car. After Naputi handed the bong to the officer, police noticed meth residue.

Police also found a pipe with meth inside Naputi’s pocket, documents state.