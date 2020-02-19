A 42-year-old man has been charged with drunken driving resulting in his car crashing into two vehicles in front of Kmart.

On Sunday evening, police officers responded to a three-car crash near Kmart and identified Bradley Koto as the operator of a blue 2005 Nissan.

Koto stood up, lost his balance and fell back into his car, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam. The complaint stated Koto had bloodshot, watery eyes and that police officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him.

Koto allegedly admitted that he'd been drinking at a party and was heading home.

The complaint stated that one of the other drivers had nonfatal injuries and was transported to Naval Hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle said Koto had exited his vehicle after the accident and threw a beer can under his car prior to officers arriving, the complaint states.

Officers confiscated a beer can from the roadway where the liquid contents had spilled. They also noted a beer box on the front passenger floorboard of Koto's vehicle.

Koto allegedly refused a standard field sobriety test and any test that required consent, the complaint stated.

Koto stated, "You know I'm not new to this, I'm not new here."

Koto has been charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.