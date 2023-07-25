A man who was suspected of driving in a high-speed chase with Joseph "Baby Joe" Taimanglo as the passenger last month was charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Saturday, Michael Pablo Castro was charged with theft by receiving, terrorizing and two counts each of eluding a police officer and reckless driving, after being identified by police in several incidents since May.

According to court documents, on May 10 a man and his son made a walk-in complaint at the Guam Police Department's central precinct saying they were in their vehicle in Mongmong when Castro allegedly got out of his car.

Castro then approached their vehicle and "pulled out what appeared to be a silver handgun" and pointed it at the father and son.

Out of fear, the man reversed his vehicle and drove away.

According to the complaint, Castro told police he had pointed a "fake gun" because he thought he was going to get "jumped."

Crash

On June 23, police were on patrol by Wusstig Road when they saw a white sedan driving at a high speed when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The sedan, driven by Castro, didn't stop and "continued to accelerated at speeds between 85 mph and 105 while veering onto oncoming lanes fleeing from police," the complaint stated.

During the chase, Castro lost control of the car and struck a concrete pole near the front gate of Andersen Air Force Base.

"The sedan rolled over, and the defendant crawled out of the vehicle and laid on the ground," the complaint stated, before adding Castro was hospitalized.

Castro's passenger, Taimanglo, attempted to flee but was arrested and later charged with methamphetamine possession, Post files state.

According to the complaint, Castro fled the hospital while receiving treatment.

Another chase

On July 12, police on patrol in Tamuning saw a reported stolen car and attempted to pull over the vehicle but the operator, later identified as Castro, refused to stop.

"The defendant disobeyed traffic light signals and forced other vehicles off the road while fleeing from police," the complaint stated. "During the chase, the defendant's vehicle collided with a patrol vehicle."

Police were eventually able to corner the vehicle on a street in Yigo and Castro was taken to the hospital for care. He was released Friday, the complaint stated.