Police arrested a man in Tamuning accused of driving drunk and making threats while holding a machete on New Year's Day.

Jeen Joon Joon, 29, is charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and possession of an opened container in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim was forced to swerve his vehicle out of the way after the suspect nearly collided with him and attempted to hit his vehicle with a machete.

A witness told police the suspect, who is his neighbor, began swinging a machete in the air while yelling profanities, documents state.

Officers approached the suspect who said, "What did I do wrong. I just dropped by my wife to work and come here to my house."

Authorities found a machete and an open bottle of malt liquor inside the suspect's vehicle, documents state.