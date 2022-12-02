A man who walked into the wrong apartment earlier this week has been charged with assault and criminal trespass.

Guam Police Department officers were dispatched Tuesday to an apartment complex in Toto. They spoke with a woman who said Totty Katstua had entered her apartment, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Katstua was allegedly "banging" on the door to the woman's children's bedroom while she and the kids were inside holding the door shut. Katstua attempted to go into the room, the woman said. She added that Katstua damaged the door knob of the residence as well as personal property.

Officers later found Katstua in a similarly numbered apartment where he resided, according to the complaint.

One of the children, an 11-year-old, told police he saw Katstua enter the residence before telling him, "Wrong house, sir." Katstua remained inside, documents state. The other child, 15, told officers that Katstua heard the 11-year-old talking on the phone and began mocking him by saying, "Oh, you're calling the cops, wow," before forcefully pulling on the door knob and banging on the door, the complaint stated.

A man told officers that when he arrived at the residence and saw Katstua leaving, he asked him what he was doing inside. Katstua, in reply, gave the man a "blank" stare and pushed him before walking up the stairs into the unit directly above the victims', the complaint stated.

When police approached Katstua's residence, he allegedly opened the door and said, "That's me. I'm the one." He told police that he was unable to walk down the stairs because he could not maintain his balance without help, according to the complaint.

An officer noted Katstua smelled like alcohol.

According to the complaint, Katstua had an active bench warrant issued by a judge on Oct. 27, 2020, related to a misdemeanor case.

Katstua is also known as Eddie Dody and Edose Dody, the complaint stated.