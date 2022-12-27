A 21-year-old man was accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl on Instagram.

On Dec. 13, a woman reported to police that Mark Vincent Cruz Jr., 21, exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

In an interview with the Guam Police Department, the teen explained she met Cruz on or about Dec. 11. They exchanged Instagram accounts and phone numbers. She further alleged they engaged in “small talk the next day up until midnight, when a video phone call occurred over Instagram,” according to the complaint.

On the phone call, Cruz allegedly stated he broke up with his girlfriend to be with the teen and said he didn't care she was 13 years old.

Afterward, Cruz allegedly exposed himself to the teen on the call, telling the girl, “Join in. Nobody has to know,” according to the complaint.

In Cruz's interview with the police, he allegedly said the video call did occur and that he did expose himself to the 13-year-old girl, but only one time.

Cruz was charged with electronic enticement of a child as a second-degree felony and indecent electronic display to a child as a third-degree felony.

In Cruz's first hearing after being charged Friday afternoon, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan released Cruz on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Quan also ordered Cruz “to not communicate with anyone via the internet.” Assistant Public Defender Christian Spotanski also told Cruz that the order included not “liking someone's photo on Instagram.”