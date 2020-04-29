A man who allegedly admitted to police that he was having sex with a 13-year-old girl was placed under arrest.

Austin John Perez Santos, 18, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, police in Agat responded to a walk-in complaint at the precinct on Monday after a witness claimed Santos had been having sex with the minor. The witness reportedly saw the alleged incidents on three different occasions.

Investigators learned from the minor that she and Santos started out as friends before they began a serious relationship in February, documents state.

The girl allegedly told authorities that the "sex was consensual" and that they both like each other.

Santos told officers that he and the teen started dating earlier this year and that they had sex multiple times using a condom, documents state.