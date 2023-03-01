A man, suspected of being drunk and being involved in a hit-and-run collision, allegedly admitted to officers he was drinking, but said he didn't drive.

Akira Blondie Miyashita was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries, reckless driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in connection to a two-car collision Thursday.

According to the charging documents, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a man about 10 p.m. who said he was the victim of a hit-and-run collision along Route 4 at the Paseo Loop as he passed Route 1 in Hagåtña.

The man said he suffered pains to his left leg and back as a result of the accident.

Police later found the vehicle, which the man described as a black sedan that fled in the parking lot area of Ada's Commercial Building in Hagåtña, parked alongside a Toyota 4Runner. Miyashita was in the rear left passenger seat of the 4Runner. Officers observed new-looking damage on the black sedan that matched damage to the victim's car.

Miyashita, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, was reportedly drowsy, with bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, police said. Miyashita told police he was the operator of the black sedan, the complaint alleged.

"(The) defendant appeared to be happy, kept smiling and laughing for no apparent reason," the complaint stated, adding that Miyashita was unable to maintain his balance and was leaning on the 4Runner as he exited.

Miyashita told officers, "I drank beer at the bar, but I didn't drive there. I parked my car here and I walked to the bar and just came back," according to the complaint.

Miyashita's wife, who appeared to be sober, told officers she arrived to pick Miyashita up because he called her and asked for a ride.

Miyashita also refused to take a standardized field sobriety test, according to the complaint.