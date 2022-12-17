A man was accused of following a woman into her home while holding a machete in one hand and a butcher knife in the other.

On Thursday afternoon, Patrick David Taijeron was confronted by a woman after she was notified he allegedly bashed the window of her rental car parked in the Agana Heights area, a magistrate’s complaint stated.

The woman reportedly knew Taijeron because he used to live in her home and told him to stop while he was holding “a butcher knife in one hand and a machete in the other hand.” Taijeron then allegedly pointed the machete at her, threatened to kill her if she called the police and followed her into her home and said that he was ready to die and take everyone with him before fleeing, documents state.

Later in the day, Guam Police Department officers responded to complaints of a man who was seen in the middle of the road in Ordot talking to himself and swinging a bag at motorists. A witness said the man struck the right sideview mirror of his car, causing the mirror to fall.

Taijeron was later identified as the man and, upon officers approaching “he waved his hands in an aggressive manner, threw the bag to the ground and got into a fighting stance with a clenched fist,” documents state.

The officers after told Taijeron to get on the ground which he responded with “Come and take me if you’re a badass!”

Taijeron was subsequently handcuffed by the officers and said, “Take me, I don’t care,” and said he didn’t need to hear his Miranda rights, the complaint stated.