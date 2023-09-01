A man accused of invading a woman's home while she was sleeping had been allowed by the court to be in contact with the woman.

On Aug. 18, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a woman who said Nathaniel Quitano Dela Cruz, age 27 or 28, broke into her apartment and assaulted her, according to a magistrate's complaint filed Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman told police Dela Cruz wasn't allowed in her apartment. Despite locking her doors before going to bed, she said she woke up to hear Dela Cruz's voice in her apartment.

“The report further states that when the victim opened her bedroom door, the defendant was standing in the bedroom doorway. … He grabbed her face with both hands, pulling her face close to his, then bit her on the bottom lip before pushing her to the ground, causing pain to her chest,” the complaint stated.

Dela Cruz then walked out of the apartment.

According to the woman, Dela Cruz had been parking his car in the apartment complex, although he doesn't live there. She said there were times she was driving when Dela Cruz started “following her very closely and then tried to cut her off, scaring her.”

On Sunday, when police were following up on the complaint, Dela Cruz was found in the parking lot of the woman's apartment complex. An officer knocked on the car's window to speak with Dela Cruz, who said he'd been there since 5 a.m.

According to the complaint, Dela Cruz has two prior cases from 2021 involving the same woman. He previously was charged with violating a court order to stay away from her.

In November 2021, Dela Cruz entered into a global deferred plea agreement under the condition he could contact the woman, however, he “shall not commit any acts of violence against the victim,” the complaint stated.

Dela Cruz was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, advanced stalking as a second-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.