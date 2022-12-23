A man accused of a home invasion allegedly interrogated the victim about where his guns were days before stealing them.

Rueben Jesse Quinata was charged Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam with home invasion, burglary, second-degree robbery and theft of property.

According to the charging documents, on Dec. 9, Quinata interrogated a man at a Dededo home about his relationship with a woman and the firearms that he owned.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Quinata then allegedly demanded the man give him his phone "because it was good for him."

Three days later, on Dec. 12, the man reported to the police that two men, one believed to be Quinata, invaded his home while he was with a woman before they "pointed a handgun at them and demanded they faced the wall," the complaint stated.

The two men then took several of the victim's firearms and his security camera modem before leaving in a black Jeep. Upon looking at the security footage, the man was able to identify Quinata as the man who came to his home a week before the alleged invasion, the complaint stated.

The man reported to police he thought "it was odd" Quinata asked about the firearms a week before the invasion.

In an interview with police on Monday, Quinata allegedly admitted to going to the man's house a week earlier to find out if he was "romantically involved" with the woman present during the invasion. Quinata further said he did ask for the man's phone, but did not threaten or force him to give it up. He returned 20 minutes later to ask the man to confirm the password to the phone.

Quinata added that he discarded the man's phone and could not explain why. He also said he is confident he can help locate the stolen firearms, the Office of the Attorney General alleged in its declaration. The total value of the stolen items was estimated to be about $4,580.

Quinata was initially confined at the Department of Corrections facility on $30,000 cash bail ordered by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

On Thursday afternoon, Quinata paid the $30,000 and was released on house arrest. He will be monitored electronically. He also was ordered not to consume alcohol or drugs, possess firearms or contact the alleged victims in the case.

Second man

Jonathan Andrew Castro Borja was confined Wednesday morning at the Department of Corrections after being arrested on suspicion of home invasion. Borja was charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam on the same counts as Quinata.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Borja was found by police after the victim's credit card was used to make purchases at establishments that included Home Depot.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police further showed Borja and a woman making transactions at the Home Depot self-pay checkout on Dec. 14, two days after the home invasion.

Then, on Wednesday, Borja was placed in a photo lineup of six individuals and the victim identified Borja, the complaint stated.

In an interview with police, Borja stated "he did the job with an unknown male and used his Jeep Patriot to pick up the male."

Borja allegedly added he entered the residence through the bathroom window and let the other man in through the back door. He admitted to taking knives and a sword, as well as the credit cards he used at Home Depot, but not any guns, according to the complaint.

Borja remains held at DOC on $25,000 cash bail ordered Thursday afternoon by Quan. Quan said during the hearing that Borja was on parole for three separate cases.

A woman, Leilani Ann Evangelista, also was arrested under suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card and confined in connection to the home invasion. Evangelista remains confined. She had not been charged in the case as of press time Friday.