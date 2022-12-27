A man was charged and in connection to threatening multiple members of his family.

On Dec. 21, the Guam Police Department responded to a terrorizing complaint at a Dededo residence. Officers interviewed a woman who reported her brother, Rico Jenoven Bacilius Wasisang, threatened her, their mother, father and sister, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Wasisang was allegedly arguing with his father and demanded money from him. He allegedly said that if he didn't get it, “something bad was going to happen” to Wasisang's father.

When the victim asked what that meant, Wasisang allegedly said he would kill his father and his whole family if he did not receive the money, the complaint stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wasisang then began to walk away and said to his father, “don't forget to give me the money or I'll do what I said. And that's kill you.” The victim reported to police that he felt his son would carry out his threat, according to the complaint.

In addition, the three other victims told police they felt Wasisang would carry out the threat due to his past criminal history. One said that she felt “really scared and doesn't feel safe around him,” according to the complaint.

In Wasisang's first hearing after being charged, it was revealed he was on probation for three separate cases and on pre-trial release for another one. According to the Adult Probation Office, some of the victims in the terrorizing case were also victims in previous cases.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, in light of the information, ordered that Wasisang stay confined at the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.